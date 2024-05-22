Khamenei assures continued cooperation with Iraq following Raisi's death

Shafaq News / Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei assured Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani that Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, who is now in charge of the country's affairs, will continue the cooperation with the Iraqi government.

According to Iranian media, this statement was made during a meeting with Al-Sudani, who arrived in Tehran on Wednesday with an official delegation to participate in the funeral of the late President Ebrahim Raisi.

Khamenei said, "We have lost an exceptional personality. President Raisi was a very kind brother, a competent and dedicated official."

He added, "According to the constitution, Mohammad Mokhber has a significant responsibility and will continue cooperating with the Iraqi government."

Prime Minister Al-Sudani expressed his sincere condolences, reaffirming Iraq's solidarity and support for Iran during these difficult times and highlighting the two countries' deep bilateral relations.

He commended the late president's legacy, noting his significant contributions to the Iranian people, regional and international peace and stability, and his efforts in strengthening fruitful partnerships with Iraq and other countries in the region, "Iraq has only seen honesty and dedication from the late Iranian president."

Al-Sudani also remarked, "The crowds we saw today are a clear message indicating the depth of the relationship between the people and officials of the Islamic Republic despite all pressures and sanctions."

He added, "The presence of millions at the funeral is another message that we must serve this people, and this remarkable turnout results from that service. This lesson should be our main focus in Iraq."

President Raisi's helicopter went off the radar on Sunday afternoon while flying over a steep, forested area in difficult weather conditions with rain and heavy fog.

The Iranian President, Foreign Minister, and another seven were found dead after an hours-long search in the northwest of the country.

Raisi was returning from the inauguration ceremony of a joint border dam with Azerbaijan, where he had met Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev earlier on Sunday.

On Monday, Iran declared a national mourning period for President Raisi, lasting five days.