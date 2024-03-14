KDP bloc presents key demands to Iraqi PM, emphasize bilateral concerns and compensatory measures Iraq breaking Iraqi KDP











Shafaq News / The parliamentary bloc of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) presented 17 files to Iraqi Prime Minister Shia Al-Sudani during their meeting held late on Wednesday. Al-Sudani committed to examining the files and taking necessary actions in response. He received the head of the bloc, MP Vian Sabri Abdul Qader, and other members at the government palace in Baghdad. The meeting addressed Key issues regarding the overall relation between Baghdad and Erbil, emphasizing unfulfilled agreements and commitments outlined in the ministerial program, particularly those affecting the Region's interests. Furthermore, concerns regarding fiscal matters, encompassing budgetary allocations and salary disbursements for Kurdistan employees, were thoroughly addressed, particularly in light of recent adjudications by the Federal Court impacting remuneration structures. Paramount among the discussions was the equitable distribution of military and security appointments to the Kurdistan Region, encompassing strategic agencies and deputy ministerial portfolios. Legislative imperatives outlined in the ministerial program, including the Federal Court Law and the Council of Union, were subject to review, necessitating substantive input from the KDP bloc. Furthermore, the issue of bloc representation within joint committees, tasked with navigating the interface between the Council of Representatives and the Council of Ministers, was highlighted. Healthcare provisioning for the Kurdistan Region, spanning access to pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, was meticulously deliberated. Additionally, concerted efforts were directed towards augmenting social protection and extending benefits to victims of border village bombardments within the Kurdistan Region. Moreover, facilitating investment inflows into the Kurdistan Region and redressing concerns about taxation discrepancies featured prominently on the agenda. An earnest plea for compensation was proffered on behalf of enterprises adversely impacted by conflagrations. There was a call for the inclusion of the Region in the provision of fertilizers, equipment, and advanced agricultural machinery, mirroring the support extended to their counterparts among farmers in other governorates. Furthermore, it was emphasized during the meeting the necessity to open branches for agricultural and industrial banks in the Kurdistan Region. There was a reaffirmation of the commitment to implement the Sinjar Agreement and execute its provisions per the ministerial program, aiming to normalize conditions on the ground as outlined in the agreement. The discourse also encompassed the imperative of educational parity, entailing the formal recognition of universities and institutes within the Kurdistan Region by the federal Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. There was also a call for caution regarding the decision of the Council of Ministers to close representatives of the Federal Ministry of Education in the governorates of the Region, given that the constitution guarantees the right to education throughout Iraq. Moreover, there was an emphasis on ensuring the inclusion of sports clubs from the Region participating in Iraqi professional leagues, on par with other clubs in Iraq. Attention was also directed toward the pertinence of administrative equilibrium4 within Kirkuk governorate, particularly in locales delineated under Article 140. The bloc also submitted a request to the Prime Minister, urging compensation for owners of shops and stalls selling used clothing from the emergency budget, who incurred significant losses due to the fire that engulfed the old clothes market in Erbil. The meeting concluded on a note of consensus, underlining the imperative of sustained dialogue between Baghdad and Erbil to address shared concerns within the ambit of constitutional provisions. Prime Minister Al-Sudani avowed to meticulously deliberate upon the litany of demands articulated during the meeting, pledging requisite action where warranted.