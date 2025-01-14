Joint security operation launched at Iraq-Syria borders

Shafaq News/ A security source in Nineveh province reported on Tuesday the launch of a joint security operation along the Iraq-Syria border.

The source told Shafaq News "Iraqi joint forces launched a security operation today under the supervision of the Nineveh Operations Command of the Popular Mobilization Forces, aimed at enhancing security and stability in the depth of the border island between Iraq and Syria, as part of ongoing efforts to address security and military gaps in the area."

The source added that "Iraqi forces conduct regular military operations to ensure the stability of the region and protect it from potential threats."

This operation comes amid reports of rising tensions along the Iraq-Syria border, with Iraqi security reinforcements intensifying in the area since the escalation of events in Syria.

Earlier today, MP Nayef Al-Shammari announced that Iraqi forces had taken over a security checkpoint from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in western Nineveh, following agreements between the two sides.

He confirmed that the security situation was stable and there were no tensions along the Iraq-Syria border.

Security sources revealed, Iraqi border guards discovered an SDF checkpoint while setting up concrete barriers, and an agreement was reached with the SDF to hand over the checkpoint without any clashes.