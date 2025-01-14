Joint security operation launched at Iraq-Syria borders
Shafaq News/ A security source in Nineveh province reported on
Tuesday the launch of a joint security operation along the Iraq-Syria border.
The source told Shafaq News "Iraqi joint forces launched a security
operation today under the supervision of the Nineveh Operations Command of the
Popular Mobilization Forces, aimed at enhancing security and stability in the
depth of the border island between Iraq and Syria, as part of ongoing efforts
to address security and military gaps in the area."
The source added that "Iraqi forces conduct regular military operations
to ensure the stability of the region and protect it from potential
threats."
This operation comes amid reports of rising tensions along the Iraq-Syria
border, with Iraqi security reinforcements intensifying in the area since the
escalation of events in Syria.
Earlier today, MP Nayef Al-Shammari announced that Iraqi forces had taken
over a security checkpoint from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in western
Nineveh, following agreements between the two sides.
He confirmed that the security situation was stable and there were no
tensions along the Iraq-Syria border.
Security sources revealed, Iraqi border guards discovered an SDF checkpoint
while setting up concrete barriers, and an agreement was reached with the SDF
to hand over the checkpoint without any clashes.