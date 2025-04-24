“Iraqis” rising: Al-Anbar group aims to fix nation's governance

Shafaq News/ A new civic initiative aimed at promoting democratic values, protecting public freedoms, and supporting an inclusive model of Iraqi citizenship is being prepared by a group of academics, cultural figures, and political observers in Iraq’s al-Anbar province.

The initiative, titled “Iraqis” (Iraqiyoon), will be officially announced on Saturday, according to Hikmat Suleiman, a founding member.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Suleiman described the effort as a platform led by intellectuals and civil society figures engaged in political, social, and media affairs.

“The initiative seeks to recalibrate the course of political and institutional governance in parallel with the work of political blocs,” Suleiman said. “Our role will focus on monitoring performance, identifying dysfunction, and proposing reform-oriented solutions.”

The movement plans to launch a series of supporting activities, including the establishment of media platforms, public programs, and policy forums aimed at strengthening civic engagement and promoting accountability.

Suleiman added that the initiative aims to cultivate a skilled local elite in al-Anbar capable of driving progress across various sectors, contributing to national stability and institutional development.