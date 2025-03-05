Iraqi students triumph in Arab math championship

Shafaq News/ Two Iraqi students achieved top rankings in the Arab Mathematics and Logic Games Championship held in Tunisia, Ministry of Education announced on Wednesday.

The Ministry praised the outstanding performance of the Iraqi National Committee for Education, Culture, and Science at the tournament, which was held alongside the 45th session of the Executive Council of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and a consultative meeting of national committee secretaries from across the Islamic world.

Yahya Omar Yahya from Ninawa’s Gifted School claimed first place, while Zahraa Sarmad Nasr from Basra’s Gifted School secured third.

The event also included discussions on ICESCO’s 2024 executive activity report and key initiatives such as the ICESCO Youth Year program, the Hiveflow platform, the Young Professionals Program, and the Sudan Assistance Initiative.

Other agenda topics included the Riyadh Charter on Artificial Intelligence for the Islamic World and the educational, scientific, and cultural situation in Palestine.