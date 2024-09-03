Iraqi source reveals details of Iranian Pilgrim's murder in Najaf during Arbaeen Pilgrimage

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, an informed security source in Najaf Governorate disclosed the details surrounding the death of an Iranian pilgrim during the Arbaeen pilgrimage. The incident, described as a "treacherous act," was allegedly carried out by her companions in one of the Governorate's villages.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "the Iranian woman died in the Al-Zurga area in central Najaf on August 21 after being struck with a brick and strangled by two of her companions," adding that "An Iraqi crime officer uncovered the details of the crime by analyzing resistance marks found under the victim's nails."

The source noted that "the investigation faced initial challenges due to the Iranian consulate's reluctance to provide a translator at the specialized police station in Najaf." However, "the situation changed when Iranian authorities urgently requested that Baghdad take over the investigation under the supervision of an Iraqi security agency, a request granted." Adding, "The two Iranian suspects have been transferred to a particular detention center for further investigation."

The source revealed that "the victim was affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps," adding that "forces outside Iran directed her killing as part of intelligence-related score-settling between Iran and its international adversaries, facilitated by Iranian nationals within the country."