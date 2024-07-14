Iraqi security forces storm major ISIS hideout in Diyala

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi security forces launched an operation to storm "Bustan Sara (Sara orchard)," a major ISIS hideout in the Khan Bani Saad area, southwest of Diyala, according to a senior security source.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that joint security forces, supported by aerial coverage, began the operation to penetrate the dense area used by ISIS cells as a safe haven, which also houses significant leaders of the organization.

"Initial reports indicate that several terrorists were killed in the operation, and the body of an Iraqi army soldier who succumbed to severe injuries yesterday was retrieved from the area,” the source added.

The Diyala Operations Command launched combing operations in Diyala on Saturday morning.

Since then, the Iraqi security forces have been engaged in armed confrontations with ISIS elements in the Khan Bani Saad area. The area witnessed similar clashes on Friday, resulting in the deaths of two ISIS members, one of whom was a suicide bomber wearing an explosive vest.

The Joint Operations Command announced on Saturday that Iraqi security forces had uncovered an important hideout for ISIS terrorists, confirming that the Al-Ayt area in Khan Bani Saad is now under their control with ongoing security operations.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Brigadier General Tahseen al-Khafaji, spokesperson for the Joint Operations Command, explained, "Our security forces in Diyala Operations Command, supported by intelligence efforts, successfully uncovered one of the most important hideouts of ISIS terrorists in the rugged terrain of Al-Ayt orchards, which include thickets and dense vegetation that severely limit or entirely block visibility in Khan Bani Saad, Diyala."

Later, Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari arrived in Diyala late Saturday to review the latest developments in the security situation, according to a security source. The source told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Shammari met with the police chief and several other commanders and officers during his visit.

Diyala continues to be a focal point for ISIS activity. Despite the group's territorial defeat in 2017, remnants of ISIS persist, posing a significant security challenge. The governorate’s complex terrain, offering numerous hiding places, coupled with varying degrees of local support, has facilitated the group's survival.