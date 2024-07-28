Iraqi security forces arrest terrorist in Baghdad

Iraqi security forces arrest terrorist in Baghdad
2024-07-28T18:12:36+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the security forces arrested a terrorist in Al-Karkh district of Baghdad.

The Baghdad Operations Command announced in a statement, "During search and inspection operations, coordinated with our Intelligence and Security Division, our security units in the Second Division of the Federal Police, along with a detachment from the Khadra Intelligence Office, apprehended a terrorism suspect."

The statement detailed that "the terrorist, who belongs to ISIS terrorist groups, was arrested within Al-Ameriya of Al-Karkh district." The suspect was handed over to the relevant authorities to complete the legal procedures against him.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon