Iraqi security forces arrest terrorist in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the security forces arrested a terrorist in Al-Karkh district of Baghdad.

The Baghdad Operations Command announced in a statement, "During search and inspection operations, coordinated with our Intelligence and Security Division, our security units in the Second Division of the Federal Police, along with a detachment from the Khadra Intelligence Office, apprehended a terrorism suspect."

The statement detailed that "the terrorist, who belongs to ISIS terrorist groups, was arrested within Al-Ameriya of Al-Karkh district." The suspect was handed over to the relevant authorities to complete the legal procedures against him.