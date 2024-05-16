Iraqi president reiterates commitment to sovereignty, pushes for Arab economic ties

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid on Thursday condemned violations of Iraqi sovereignty in an address at the 33rd Arab Summit in Bahrain, urging for stronger economic ties with Arab nations.

Rashid emphasized Iraq's "adherence to principles of good neighborliness, non-interference, and respect for national sovereignty," denouncing "any actions undermining Iraqi territorial integrity or citizen safety, regardless of justification."

"Iraq categorically rejects violations of its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the security of its citizens," Rashid declared. "We will not accept our land being used for settling external disputes, nor will we tolerate the use of Iraqi lives for the political gains of others."

The President warned against the escalation of violations and retaliatory actions, warning that such actions might destabilize the entire region.

Rashid said his country is pushing for economic and service reforms, urging Arab states to bolster economic and investment cooperation with Iraq amid "favorable political climate, resources, and skilled workforce as factors making it a prime destination for achieving regional economic integration."

Asserting Iraq's support for Palestine, Rashid expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people facing Israeli aggression. He also pledged to continue support their aspirations and achievement of their full legitimate rights.

The president expressed his gratitude to Syria for ceding the hosting rights for the 34th Ordinary Arab Summit in 2025 to Iraq, allowing it to be held in Baghdad.