Iraqi presidency spends nearly $3M monthly, watchdog says

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Eco Iraq Observatory reported on Tuesday that the Presidency’s actual monthly expenditures have averaged nearly 4 billion Iraqi dinars (Approx $3M) in 2025, with 99% allocated to operational costs.

According to the report, total spending by the Presidency during the first seven months of the year reached about 28B dinars (Approx $21M), averaging 3.95 billion dinars ($3M) per month.

Of that amount, 27,504,508,345 dinars (roughly $20.9M) were spent on expenses including salaries, travel, administrative supplies, and security. Investment expenditures amounted to just 151,178,188 dinars (about $115,000) over the same period.