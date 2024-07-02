Iraqi parliament set to elect new speaker as legislative term begins: MP

Shafaq News/ Iraq's parliament will convene on Wednesday, July 10, to elect a new speaker, marking the start of its new legislative term, Adnan al-Juhaishi, a member of the Parliamentary Initiative Bloc (Al-Mubadara), said on Tuesday.

"The parliamentary recess ends on July 9, and the new legislative session begins on July 10," al-Juhaishi told Shafaq News Agency, noting that intensive discussions among political factions took place during the recess to address the new speaker's issue.

"The council will hold a session to elect the speaker at the beginning of the legislative term, following confirmation from political forces that the issue has been resolved," he said.

Iraq's Federal Supreme Court, the highest judicial authority in the country, ruled on November 14, 2023, to terminate the membership of then-Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi. The decision followed a lawsuit filed by Lawmaker Laith al-Dulaimi, who accused al-Halboosi of forging his resignation letter from parliament. Consequently, the court ended both al-Halbousi's and al-Dulaimi's memberships.

Despite multiple sessions held to elect a new speaker, disagreements among Sunni blocs have stalled the process.