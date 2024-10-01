Iraqi lawmakers commemorate 5th anniversary of October protests, call for peaceful protest legislation

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi parliamentarians marked the fifth anniversary of the October 2019 protests, which saw the loss of around 800 lives as security forces cracked down on demonstrators, stressing the importance of enacting a law to protect peaceful protests.

Haydar al-Salami, head of the "I Am Iraq" parliamentary bloc, held a press conference alongside his colleagues, commemorating the anniversary of the "Great October Revolution" that began on October 1, 2019, protesting against widespread corruption, poor services, economic deterioration, unemployment, and social injustice.

Al-Salami noted that "the October Revolution was committed to democratic principles and the peaceful transfer of power, advocating for reform to end the dictatorial practices of unilateral decision-making, a dangerous precedent in democratic systems."

He highlighted the tragic events that unfolded, where security forces violently suppressed the peaceful demonstrators. "The protesters, waving the Iraqi flag, stood in solidarity with their country, facing repression without resorting to violence."

Al-Salami recalled "the failure of the authorities" at that time to protect the demonstrators, leading to the death of over 800 martyrs and leaving thousands injured or disabled. "Many protesters remain missing to this day."

He emphasized that countless families lost loved ones, and many women were widowed while children were orphaned. He also condemned the culture of impunity, "as those responsible for the killings remain free, despite being known to successive governments since the protests erupted in 2019."

Al-Salami urged the current government to fully commit to pursuing those responsible for the deaths of young protesters and to ensure justice is served.

He reiterated the need "to pass a law safeguarding the right to peaceful protest, which would protect Iraqis exercising their constitutional right to demonstrate and prevent any attempts to suppress or kill protesters."

Al-Salami concluded by warning of the potential consequences of future unrest if the government continues to mismanage the country, urging leaders to act in the best interest of all Iraqis and avoid foreign agendas and partisan interests. He cautioned that ignoring these issues could lead to another wave of protests with unpredictable consequences.