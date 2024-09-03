Iraqi lawmaker warns against incitement of medical graduates amid protests

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi lawmaker on Tuesday warned against inciting medical graduates to protest, as hundreds took to the streets of Baghdad demanding government jobs.

Majid Shingali, head of parliament’s health and environment committee, condemned recent violence against protesters and urged security forces to exercise restraint. In a statement, Shingali expressed deep regret over injuries and arrests sustained by medical graduates during Tuesday’s demonstrations.

“While we emphasize the right to peaceful protest, we also stress the importance of protecting protesters from violence,” he said. “We condemn the attacks by security forces on graduates of medical schools and health institutes, who were demanding appointments based on the Medical Progression Law.”

The lawmaker also commended Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani for his initial approval to provide jobs for the graduates, pending a final decision from the finance ministry.

The lawmaker criticized certain parties he did not name for continuously inciting the graduates to protest, arguing that such actions were not in the best interests of the graduates and would only complicate the situation.

“We call on the cabinet and the ministry of finance to approve the appointments to ensure the appointment of all graduates of medical, nursing, and health institutes for the year 2023,” he urged.

Despite the prime minister's approval for nearly 60,000 appointments, medical graduates have continued to protest, citing concerns over the implementation of the Medical Progression Law.