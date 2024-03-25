Iraqi lawmaker sues politician for disrespecting the supreme court

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi lawmaker filed a lawsuit on Sunday against politician Meshaan al-Jubouri, accusing him of disrespecting the Federal Supreme Court after a ruling against him.

Aliya Nassif, a member of parliament, submitted the complaint alleging al-Jubouri threatened the court following its decision to revoke his parliamentary membership in a lawsuit filed by Lawmaker Qutaiba al-Jubouri.

Nassif, in a statement, said the former lawmaker threatened the court's chief and the court itself, stating they would "regret" the decision that led to a ruling against him.

"This constitutes a clear case of contempt of court," Nassif said. "It is unacceptable for a politician to threaten the judiciary in this manner."

The Federal Supreme Court is the highest judicial authority in Iraq, composed of 11 judges appointed by the president upon recommendation by the judicial council.The court holds jurisdiction over a wide range of cases, including disputes concerning the constitution, elections, and legal interpretations.

Last week, al-Jubouri accused the head of the Federal Supreme Court, Jassim al-Amiri, of threatening to expel him from the parliament if he doesn't abandon the Trilateral Alliance.

The Trilateral Alliance, a short-lived coalition formed after the last election by the Sadrists, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and the Sovereignty Alliance, sought to establish a government but fell apart after the Sadrist movement withdrew its lawmakers from the parliament. The "State Administration" Alliance then emerged to establish a new government led by Mohammad Shia al-Sudani.

In an interview with I NEWS, al-Jubouri was asked who threatened him with expulsion "for not abandoning the trilateral alliance project." He replied, "the head of the Federal Supreme Court, Judge Jassim al-Amiri, before he actually expelled me."

Al-Jubouri's membership was revoked in May 2022 by the Federal Supreme Court on accusations of forging his high school diploma in Syria.