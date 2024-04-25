Iraqi lawmaker says 165 families will be repatriated from al-Hol camp next week

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Lawmaker Sherwan al-Duberdani on Thursday said that 165 families, nearly 825 individuals, will be repatriated from northeastern Syria's al-Hol camp next week.

"The 15th wave of ISIS families will be transferred from al-Hol camp to the al-Jada'a camp in al-Qayyarah sub-district, south of Mosul, for security screening before entering the designated rehabilitation facility," al-Duberdani told Shafaq News Agency.

Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria houses tens of thousands of wives, children, and suspected supporters of ISIS fighters. Iraq, seeking to mitigate the threat of cross-border extremism, has expressed its intention to close the camp and repatriate its citizens.

"Our goal is to shut down al-Hol camp," said Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji. "Leaving it open only creates a breeding ground for a new generation of ISIS."