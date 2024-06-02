Iraqi intelligence arrests two wanted terror suspects in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iraqi intelligence forces arrested two wanted terrorism suspects in Baghdad on Sunday, the Baghdad Intelligence Directorate said in a statement.

The directorate said its units, acting on "accurate intelligence," apprehended the suspects in "carefully planned operations" conducted west and south of the capital.

The statement did not identify the suspects or their alleged affiliation with any specific militant group.

The detainees were wanted under Article (4) of Iraq's anti-terrorism law, the statement added, suggesting potential charges related to involvement in terrorist activities.

Legal proceedings have been initiated, and the suspects have been transferred to the judicial system for further investigation, the statement said.