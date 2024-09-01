Iraqi government condemns "misleading campaigns," reaffirms commitment to law

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi government addressed "misleading campaigns" targeting its operations, underscoring its commitment to the rule of law and respect for the judiciary.

In a statement, government spokesperson Bassim Al-Awadi said, "The government is closely monitoring the misleading campaigns aimed at obstructing its work across various sectors, including the dissemination of inaccurate information and direct accusations related to issues currently under judicial review."

Al-Awadi emphasized that the government is waiting for judicial decisions on these matters while continuing to uphold its adherence to legal standards, highlighting the government's ongoing efforts to combat corruption and legal violations, “working in close cooperation with both the judiciary and legislative branches.”

Moreover, Al-Awadi pointed out that some individuals are attempting to divert the government's focus from its national agenda through "desperate attempts" that failed to withstand genuine legal procedures. He noted, "The past two years have proven the government's strong will to implement reforms and protect public rights, despite significant pressures and challenges."

The government spokesperson concluded with a call for public vigilance and awareness to avoid being misled by those distorting facts and manipulating public opinion.