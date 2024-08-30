Iraqi forces launch security operation in Al-Diwaniyah following the killing of intelligence officer

Shafaq News/ A large-scale security operation was launched in the Shanafiyah district of Al-Diwaniyah governorate, southern Iraq, on Friday following the killing of a security officer, according to a security source.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Diwaniyah Police Chief, Major General Najah Al-Bayati, arrived in the district after the incident, where an intelligence officer was killed in a shootout with individuals wanted by the judiciary. "Al-Bayati immediately urged residents to assist security forces in apprehending the suspects."

The source further explained that the gang responsible for killing the officer has been terrorizing the city's residents for over a decade, committing numerous thefts and robberies.

Regarding the incident, the Ministry of Interior issued a statement detailing the operation in which the intelligence officer was killed. The statement noted that a reconnaissance team comprising Rapid Response Intelligence and Diwaniyah Counterterrorism units raided the location of the suspect, Rahim Fanar, who has been wanted for murder and robbery since 2014.

The ministry described Fanar as one of the "most dangerous" criminals on the wanted list. During the raid, Fanar was injured and apprehended by security forces. Three accomplices who were with him at the time of the clash were also injured and are currently being pursued by security forces. “Unfortunately, one member of the Ministry of Interior lost his life during the operation.”