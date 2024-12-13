Iraqi forces foil suicide bombing attempt in Kirkuk, neutralize attacker

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi security forces successfully thwarted a suicide bombing attempt near a restaurant on the Kirkuk-Daqouq international road in southern Kirkuk, resulting in the attacker’s death.

A security source informed Shafaq News Agency, “The First Battalion, 87th Commando Brigade of the Iraqi Army, acted on intelligence indicating a suicide bomber’s intent to target the area. The forces swiftly surrounded the attacker’s location, preventing his escape. When confronted, the attacker detonated his explosive belt.”

The Iraqi Security Service confirmed the operation in a statement, highlighting the collaboration between the Counter-Terrorism Unit, the Kirkuk Security Directorate, and the Tactical Battalion. “Based on precise intelligence and judicial authorization, the terrorist was neutralized before he could carry out his attack,” the statement said.