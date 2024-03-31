Iraqi federal police member killed in clash with Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Clashes erupted between Iraqi security forces and members of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq group in eastern Baghdad on Sunday, resulting in the death of a security officer and injuries to two others, a police source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the security forces entered the "Kasra wa Atash" area to confiscate unlicensed vehicles and car parts. "They were met with resistance from a group refusing to hand over the vehicles, leading to an exchange of gunfire," the source added. "The incident resulted in the death of a member of the Federal Police and injuries to two others."

"Reinforcements were dispatched to the area to control the situation and apprehend five individuals involved in the shootout," the source said.

The source added that the area remains under lockdown as security forces search for other suspects involved in the clash. The group involved in the confrontation is reportedly affiliated with the Asaib Ahl al-Haq movement, a paramilitary group led by Shiite cleric Qais al-Khazali.