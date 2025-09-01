Iraqi election candidates hit with fines over violations

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Two parliamentary candidates have been fined for violating electoral campaign regulations, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) decided on Monday.

According to the official decisions, Ali Anheir, a candidate representing the Reconstruction and Development Coalition in Baghdad, was fined 5 million Iraqi dinars (Approx. 3,400 USD) for breaching Article 2, Section Two of the campaign regulations. Osama Ali al-Jubouri, a candidate from the Services Alliance in Najaf, was also fined 2 million dinars (Approx. 1,360 USD) for the same violation.

Earlier, the Commission issued updated lists detailing recent changes to candidate eligibility. A total of 53 additional candidates were disqualified for lacking good conduct, as required under the current electoral law, or due to measures from the Accountability and Justice Commission.

Meanwhile, the Commission reinstated 27 candidates after determining they had not violated electoral regulations.

IHEC has disqualified hundreds of candidates for violations ranging from de-Baathification measures to criminal records, corruption charges, and forged documents. Official data shows that 627 candidates have been barred out of 7,440 applicants, including 290 under accountability and justice provisions and 106 due to criminal restrictions.

The Commission continues preparations for the parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11, 2025, with around 30 million Iraqis eligible to vote.