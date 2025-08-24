Hundreds barred from running in Iraq’s November elections

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Sunday, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced that it has disqualified 627 candidates from the upcoming November 11 parliamentary polls.

A commission document showed 290 barred under de-Baathification rules, 106 due to criminal records, and four for forgery. Parties have also filed 163 substitution requests to replace disqualified names.

Dozens more candidates were excluded in recent days over misconduct, corruption charges, or failure to submit required documents such as academic certificates.

The elections will choose 329 lawmakers for the Council of Representatives, the first national vote since 2021. Campaigning is set to open October 8, with about 30 million Iraqis eligible to cast their ballots.