Iraqi court upholds disqualification of Yazan al-Jubouri

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s election judiciary officially excluded Yazan al-Jubouri, son of politician Mishaan al-Jubouri, from the upcoming parliamentary race, a source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) had already announced his removal on September 8, citing audio leak allegations.

This marked the second time al-Jubouri was disqualified. He was first barred on August 20 after the emergence of an old arrest warrant during data verification, which prompted the commission to give him 72 hours to prove its invalidity. The matter was later addressed by the Kurdistan Region’s Interior Ministry, allowing his temporary return to the contest.

786 candidates had already been disqualified by the IHEC, with the number expected to surpass 1,000 as screenings continue ahead of the vote.