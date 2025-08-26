Iraqi court summons analyst Najm al-Qassab on fraud charges

Iraqi court summons analyst Najm al-Qassab on fraud charges
2025-08-26T22:10:08+00:00

Shafaq News – Baghdad

An Iraqi court on Tuesday issued a summons warrant against political analyst Najm al-Qassab on charges of misleading public opinion and defamation.

A security source told Shafaq News that Baghdad’s al-Rusafa Investigative Court referred the case to the al-Rusafa Misdemeanor Court, which handles integrity-related offenses, where al-Qassab will face trial under Article 456 of the Penal Code for “fraud and deception in a manner violating honor.”

Al-Qassab, who manages a dialogue center called Al-Mawred, has faced multiple legal actions in recent months. In July, Baghdad’s al-Karkh Third Investigative Court issued a summons against him on charges of lying and media extortion. Earlier this month, the Integrity Investigative Court referred him to the same misdemeanor court on similar charges.

Despite a modest improvement in Iraq’s international press freedom ranking, analysts say journalists and political commentators continue to face a fraught environment marked by lawsuits, threats, and violence. Recent cases include the sentencing of political analyst Mohammed Nanaa to three months in prison for “insult and defamation.”

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon