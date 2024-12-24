Iraqi court sentences Qurban group members in Wasit for inciting suicide

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, an Iraqi court sentenced individuals to prison for their involvement with the so-called deviant Qurban group in Wasit Province.

The Media Center of the Supreme Judicial Council stated, "The sentences were issued for inciting citizens to commit suicide,” adding, "The rulings were based on Article 408/1 of the Penal Code, in conjunction with Articles 47, 48, and 49 addressing participation."

Notably, National Security teams in the province have arrested over 100 Qurban members since the campaign to track the group began months ago.

"Many members of the deviant group have received judicial rulings under Article 372 of the amended Iraqi Penal Code No. 111 of 1969, while investigations continue for others, with their cases pending referral to the relevant court," Habib Al-Badri, head of Wasit Provincial Council's Security Committee, told Shafaq News.

About the Group

The Qurban sect, also known as the "Allahiyah," is a controversial and clandestine religious group that has attracted attention in Iraq, especially in the southern governorate of Dhi Qar. This sect advocates unconventional beliefs and practices, including self-sacrifice or "offering oneself" in religious ceremonies.

The extremist group was founded during the tenure of the late religious leader Mohammed Sadiq al-Sadr, who distanced himself from the sect. Additionally, the group is not recognized by any mainstream Muslim sect.

The Qurban sect venerates Imam Ali Bin Abi Taleb and performs a ritual involving a lottery to select an individual to be offered as a sacrifice.