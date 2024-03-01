Iraqi authorities raid nightclub in Baghdad, shutting down multiple establishments

Shafaq News/ On Thursday night, Iraqi security forces initiated a comprehensive raid and search operation targeting numerous nightclubs in downtown Baghdad, resulting in the closure of several establishments.

A source in the police told Shafaq News Agency that the security forces conducted raids on over 20 nightclubs, leading to the closure of multiple venues. Additionally, 12 individuals, identified as owners of violating clubs, were arrested in the Karrada areas of central Baghdad.

Earlier on February 25, workers from various nightclubs staged a demonstration in Al-Firdaws Square, Karrada, central Baghdad, advocating for reopening nightclubs, which they consider "tourist facilities."

Demonstrators emphasized to Shafaq News correspondent that they "are not involved in illegal activities like drug dealing” but are "artists" seeking a livelihood.

The protesting workers alleged that security forces used an "aggressive approach" during the closures, accusing them of shutting down the establishments without prior warning.

Nightclubs in Iraq, often associated with entertainment, reveal many concerns that permeate Iraqi society's fabric.

Beyond the surface of what might be perceived as mere venues for leisure, these nightclubs are entangled in a web of security risks, social stigmas, gender inequalities, substance abuse, economic disparities, and clashes with traditional values.

Since 2020, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior has been implementing a campaign targeting nightclubs, cabarets, and stores selling unlicensed alcoholic beverages in the capital, Baghdad.

These establishments have been vulnerable to organized attacks by extremist groups, particularly in Baghdad.