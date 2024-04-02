Iraqi authorities deny reports claiming non-biometric passports are out of service

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Interior's department of passports on Tuesday denied rumors circulating on social media that the use of ordinary, non-biometric, passports would be stopped soon.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the department denounced these "rumors and allegations" as false and assured that ordinary passport remains fully valid.

"The department urged citizens not to believe, share, or promote such false information, as it has negative repercussions on stability and social peace," it said.