Iraqi ambassador to Ankara praises Turkiye's commitment to Development Road

Shafaq News/ Iraq's ambassador to Turkiye, Majid al-Lajmawi, met with Turkish businesspersons on Tuesday for talks on expanding avenues of economic cooperation between the two neighboring countries, an official press release said.

The meeting, which took place in Ankara, focused on "ways to increase trade and investment between Iraq and Turkiye."

Al-Lajmawi commended Turkiye's "serious interaction" with Iraq in the Development Road project, an ambitious transit corridor that would connect Iraq with Turkiye and the Gulf states.

The Iraqi ambassador shed light on the Iraqi government's efforts to secure the country's business environment and attract foreign investment. He noted that "Iraq has a large population and abundant natural resources, which make it an attractive destination for investors."

The readout said that Turkish businessmen expressed willingness to work with the Iraqi government to expand economic ties between the two countries. They acknowledged Iraq as a "large and growing" market and assured that "Turkish companies have the expertise to help Iraq achieve its economic development goals."

According to officials, nearly 66 percent of the design studies for the project dubbed "The Development Road" has been completed, while the path of the line has been determined.

Last week, Iraq approved a plan to buy 50 new trains from international manufacturers to serve the 1,200-km rail line under construction.

The 745-mile (1,200-kilometer) railway and highways, comprising a parallel motorway, could cost nearly $17 billion and link Faw Port, under construction in South Iraq, with Europe via the Northern border with Turkiye.

It is slated for completion by 2025.