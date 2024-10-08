Iraq allocates +$2M for services to Lebanese guests

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government announced, on Tuesday, the allocation of 3 billion Iraqi dinars ($2,289,178.26) to provide services for Lebanese guests arriving in Iraq.

In a statement from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s Media Office, it was noted that the PM chaired the 41st regular session of the Council of Ministers, one of two sessions held today to compensate for the postponed September 24 session due to the Prime Minister's participation in the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The statement added that “as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to assist the people of Palestine and Lebanon, the Council of Ministers approved the allocation of 3 billion dinars to the Ministry of Migration and Displacement to provide services to Lebanese guests arriving in Iraq. This will be taken from the emergency reserve fund, in accordance with the provisions of the federal budget, and the ministry will be exempt from the standard contracting methods outlined in the Government Contracting Instructions and Budget Implementation Guidelines. Additionally, Lebanese citizens (guests of Iraq) will be added to the mandate of the Higher Committee for Displaced Persons Relief, in coordination with the Higher Committee for Gaza and Lebanon Relief Donations.”

Furthermore, the council approved, based on the Prime Minister's directives, the provision of healthcare support to Lebanon. The Ministry of Health was authorized to purchase medical supplies and pharmaceuticals, exempting them from the contracting methods stipulated in Chapter 3 of the Government Contract Execution Instructions No. 2 of 2014.