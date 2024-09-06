Iraqi airstrike in Diyala kills 3 ISIS terrorists, destroys hideout

Shafaq News/ The Joint Operations Command announced, on Friday, that an ISIS hideout in the Diyala operations sector was targeted by Iraqi F-16 jets, resulting in the death of three terrorists and the destruction of all weapons and equipment inside.

The command stated that “the operation is part of ongoing efforts by the armed forces to pursue the remaining ISIS elements. The mission was based on exceptional intelligence and technical work conducted by the Military Intelligence Directorate, planned and supervised by the Targeting Cell of the Joint Operations Command.”

“At 7:00 PM on Friday, after finalizing all necessary requirements and identifying the targets, Iraqi Air Force jets successfully carried out an airstrike in the Hamrin Mountains, within the Diyala operational sector. The strike hit a hideout containing a three-man terrorist unit, killing them and destroying all weapons and equipment stored inside.”