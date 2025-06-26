Iraqi Wounded Day: Al-Sudani backs rights of injured forces

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Thursday marked Iraqi Wounded Day, reaffirming his government’s commitment to supporting injured members of security forces.

According to a statement from the PM’s media office, al-Sudani honored the sacrifices of wounded personnel across all branches, recognizing their role in defending Iraq through counter-terrorism efforts and daily security operations.

Al-Sudani further reaffirmed his government’s efforts to uphold the rights of injured service members and support their families.

Iraq officially observes June 26 as Iraqi Wounded Day, honoring injured individuals from the army, police, Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), tribal volunteers, Peshmerga, and civilians.