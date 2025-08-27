Iraqi Speaker accused of forcing votes without quorum

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani is repeatedly pushing through key votes without a full quorum, an Iraqi lawmaker said on Wednesday.

Adnan al-Jabri of the Asas (Foundation) Coalition, led by Deputy Speaker Mohsen al-Mandalawi, told Shafaq News that such practices breach the constitution and internal rules, citing as an example Tuesday’s approval of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s list of 91 ambassadors.

Parliament’s decision filled ambassadorial posts vacant since 2009, a step al-Sudani praised as a “breakthrough.” Critics, however, denounced the process as rushed and nepotistic, pointing out that relatives of senior leaders, including the Speaker’s son, were among the appointees.

Al-Jabri explained that the list was not shared with lawmakers in advance and was suddenly added to the agenda, noting, "While some nominees were respected diplomats, many were unknown and their résumés were never provided."

Independent lawmaker Amer Abdul-Jabbar had vowed to challenge the move in Federal Court, confirming that around 30 MPs walked out in protest, yet the vote went ahead.