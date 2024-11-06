Iraqi Security Council denounces claims of using Iraq as a base for attacks as "false pretexts"

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministerial Council for National Security stated, on Wednesday, that recent reports suggesting Iraq is being used as a launchpad for attacks or responses to aggression are "false pretexts" aimed at justifying violations of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This statement was issued following the council’s regular meeting, chaired by Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani. The council reviewed the overall security situation in the country, discussed items on the agenda, and made necessary decisions and recommendations.

During the meeting, the council examined "the government’s program regarding the security sector, assessed achievements across various security ministries and agencies over the past two years, and explored ways to reinforce strengths and address challenges promptly." The council emphasized the importance of continued coordination in intelligence and security efforts to ensure the achievement of national goals.

The council reiterated Iraq’s steadfast support for the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples in their struggle and condemned the acts of genocide committed by the Israeli regime against them.

Furthermore, the council stressed that "Iraq’s national interests demand distancing its land and airspace from the hostilities fueled by Israel’s expansionist and aggressive policies toward nations and peoples in the region."