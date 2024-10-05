Iraqi Prime Minister welcomes Swiss Ambassador, first in over three decades
Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime
Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani received Swiss Ambassador Daniel Hunn on
Saturday, marking the first Swiss ambassador to Iraq after the reopening of
Switzerland’s embassy in Baghdad.
The Swiss embassy's
reopening comes 33 years after it was closed, with al-Sudani describing the
move as “an important step and a new phase in the relations between the two
countries.”
According to a statement
by his media office, Al-Sudani emphasized the importance of reactivating joint
working committees to foster greater cooperation.
During the meeting, both
sides expressed their mutual desire to bolster Iraqi-European relations,
particularly as Iraq experiences stable security conditions and an economic
renaissance.
The Prime Minister
reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting “a favorable environment
for business and investment and to fostering constructive economic
partnerships.”
For his part, Ambassador
Hunn expressed that the reopening of Switzerland's embassy in Baghdad “would
contribute to strengthening bilateral relations and facilitate the presence of
Swiss companies in Iraq to benefit from available investment opportunities.”
The meeting also touched
upon “the ongoing Zionist aggression against Gaza and Lebanon, targeting
defenseless civilians, and the role of the European Union in stopping these
massacres. They discussed the need for an international stance to prevent the
expansion of the conflict in the region, which poses significant risks and
threats to regional and global security,” according to te statement.