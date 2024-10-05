Iraqi Prime Minister welcomes Swiss Ambassador, first in over three decades

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani received Swiss Ambassador Daniel Hunn on Saturday, marking the first Swiss ambassador to Iraq after the reopening of Switzerland’s embassy in Baghdad.

The Swiss embassy's reopening comes 33 years after it was closed, with al-Sudani describing the move as “an important step and a new phase in the relations between the two countries.”

According to a statement by his media office, Al-Sudani emphasized the importance of reactivating joint working committees to foster greater cooperation.

During the meeting, both sides expressed their mutual desire to bolster Iraqi-European relations, particularly as Iraq experiences stable security conditions and an economic renaissance.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting “a favorable environment for business and investment and to fostering constructive economic partnerships.”

For his part, Ambassador Hunn expressed that the reopening of Switzerland's embassy in Baghdad “would contribute to strengthening bilateral relations and facilitate the presence of Swiss companies in Iraq to benefit from available investment opportunities.”

The meeting also touched upon “the ongoing Zionist aggression against Gaza and Lebanon, targeting defenseless civilians, and the role of the European Union in stopping these massacres. They discussed the need for an international stance to prevent the expansion of the conflict in the region, which poses significant risks and threats to regional and global security,” according to te statement.