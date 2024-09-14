Iraqi Parliament to review Personal Status Law Amendment in Monday's session

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament has included the proposal to amend the Personal Status Law on the agenda for Monday's session.

According to the Parliament's media office, the session will feature “the report and discussion of the second reading of the proposed amendment to the Personal Status Law No. 188 of 1959, covering Articles 2 and 10, and the second reading of the draft law for the second amendment to the General Amnesty Law No. 27 of 2016.”

The amendments to Iraq's Personal Status Law, first read on August 4, 2023, have sparked heated debate both inside and outside Parliament. The proposed changes focus on critical issues such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and child custody.

The proposal has garnered mixed reactions from civil society organizations, legal experts, and Iraqi citizens. While some support the changes, believing they address outdated aspects of the law, others argue the amendments could undermine religious values and the family structure.

Monday's session agenda includes voting on the draft law for the Return of Properties to Their Owners affected by some decisions of the dissolved Revolutionary Command Council, as well as voting on the draft law for Agricultural Land Leases.

The session will also complete the first reading of the draft law on Intellectual Property Protection and the first reading of the draft law on Civil Aviation.