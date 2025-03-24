Iraqi Parliament resumes session after month-long break

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Parliament held its session, chaired by Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, following an interruption of over a month.

The session was held with the presence of 170 MPs, a parliamentary source told Shafaq News Agency, noting that MP Ahmed al-Masari took the constitutional oath as a replacement for the late MP Ahmed Al-Mashhadani.

During the session, Parliament reportedly voted on a decision concerning the Ministry of Education.

The Iraqi Parliament has experienced ongoing disruptions to its sessions due to the failure to meet the legal quorum, despite the announcement of the agenda and the scheduled session time.

Earlier today, MP Aref Al-Hamami from the Shiite Coordination Framework confirmed to our agency that Parliament will successfully hold its session today, after previous delays caused by disagreements over the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Service and Retirement Law. "However, once the law is presented for its first reading, the session will proceed, and the law will be expedited for legislation," he added.