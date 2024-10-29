Iraqi Parliament fails to pass key legislation as tensions rise among political parties

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament on Tuesday failed to pass four key pieces of contentious legislation affecting Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish blocs alike.

A parliamentary source told Shafaq News Agency that “the session was adjourned indefinitely following a verbal altercation between Sunni and Kurdish lawmakers over a bill concerning the return of properties to their rightful owners. “

According to the source, the Legal Committee had begun reviewing the provisions of the Property Restitution Law when the dispute erupted. “The argument arose during the reading of the law,” the source said, adding that the session was interrupted after Sunni lawmakers withdrew in protest.

The parliamentary agenda included votes on four laws: The Property Restitution Bill, amendments to the Personal Status Law, a General Amnesty Law, and a retirement law for members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Kurdish lawmakers are advocating For The Property Restitution Law, while Shiite factions are pushing for the approval of the Personal Status and PMF laws. Meanwhile, Sunni groups are focused on advancing the General Amnesty legislation.

Earlier, a source told our agency that the parliament will vote on these laws as a package deal, meaning that if any law is rejected, all the laws will be postponed to a later session.