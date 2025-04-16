Iraqi Parliament exposes engineer Basheer’s brutal killing

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a chilling parliamentary report has revealed that Iraqi engineer Basheer Khalid Latif was murdered in a coordinated assault involving multiple attackers, with investigators uncovering a brutal chain of events leading to his death.

The 13-point report, compiled by a special parliamentary committee, concluded that Basheer fell victim to a case of “criminal complicity” – a joint act carried out by several perpetrators.

The engineer endured three violent attacks, according to the findings. The first came as he tried to enter the apartment of Major General Abbas Ali, where he was physically assaulted. The second blow landed inside Hall No. 6 of Baghdad’s Karkh Central Prison, while the final and most savage attack followed the next day in the same prison hall, where he was beaten unconscious.

According to the report, he was rushed to Karkh Hospital, where he remained in critical condition until he died at 5:15 a.m. on April 7.