Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi reaffirmed Baghdad's commitment to Palestinian rights during a meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin on Saturday, his office said.

Al-Zaidi said Palestine was a matter of identity and principle for Iraq, rather than a slogan, and pledged continued support for a just and comprehensive solution that secures Palestinians' full rights on their historic land.

Shahin conveyed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's greetings and appreciation for Iraq's position on the Palestinian cause and offered congratulations on Iraq's Sovereignty Day. She also expressed her government's appreciation for Iraq's role in easing suffering in Gaza, promoting regional and international stability, and mitigating the effects of conflicts.

The meeting coincided with the 52nd session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Baghdad on October 17 and 18. According to the OIC, the agenda includes the Palestinian issue, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and regional conflicts.

Humanitarian shortages also continue in Gaza, where a ceasefire has been in place since October 2025. On October 16, UNICEF warned that disruptions to commercial supplies threatened fragile improvements in child nutrition and said around 800,000 children remained displaced.