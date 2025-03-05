Iraqi PM invited to Turkmenistan's International Peace Forum in December

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani held a phone conversation with Turkmenistan's President, Serdar Berdimuhamedow.

During the call, the two leaders discussed ways to enhance cooperation and broaden shared interests between both countries, particularly in trade and economic relations. They also addressed supporting investments and collaborating on energy projects, with “a specific focus on gas, petroleum products, and renewable energy,” according to a statement from al-Sudani's media office.

Berdimuhamedow invited Al-Sudani to attend the International Forum for Peace, set to take place in Ashgabat this December, where various international issues, including sustainable development and international cooperation, will be discussed.