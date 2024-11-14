Iraqi PM emphasizes cooperation with major oil companies

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with Peter Costello, Executive Vice President of Shell’s Upstream sector, along with the company’s directors in Iraq and the UAE, expressing Baghdad's keen interest in collaborating with major global oil companies and attracting investments, particularly in the gas and clean energy sectors.

According to Al-Sudani’s media office, “The meeting focused on exploring avenues of cooperation with Shell in the energy sector, the progress of its major extraction projects in Iraq, and the investment opportunities the global company can contribute to, particularly in developing the oil, gas, and clean energy sectors, as well as in carbon emissions reduction projects.”

“Discussions also included Shell’s potential involvement in integrated energy projects, enhancing Iraq’s oil resources, producing gas and condensates, and adhering to global environmental standards.”

Al-Sudani expressed the government’s interest in collaborating with major international oil companies, emphasizing “attracting investments in the energy sector, especially in gas and clean energy development. He affirmed that Iraq is committed to providing support for investors interested in advancing these sectors, in line with the goals of the government’s program to modernize infrastructure in economic sectors.”

Furthermore, the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Oil to maintain continuous communication with Shell to “advance projects that benefit Iraq, support economic development, and enhance government efforts to expand revenue in the oil sector.”