Iraqi PM embarks on official visit to Spain

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani departed for Spain for an official visit, according to a brief statement from his media office.

Al-Sudani received an official invitation from his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sánchez, during the “Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza” Conference, held in Jordan.

The visit follows Al-Sudani's directive for Iraqi ministries to contract reputable Spanish companies to contribute to Iraq's reconstruction efforts.

Economic and Cultural Ties

Spanish companies began operating in Iraq in the 1960s, particularly in civil construction and infrastructure. By the 1970s and 1980s, Spain was a significant European partner for Iraq, maintaining direct flights between Madrid and Baghdad. During the Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988), Spain maintained a neutral stance, which led to a decrease in bilateral relations. However, in the 1990s, Spain participated in the "Oil for Food" program, aimed at alleviating the impact of sanctions on Iraq, according to the Diplomat in Spain website.

In 2003, Spain was part of the coalition that invaded Iraq, leading to the fall of the Baathist regime. By 2005, Spain reappointed an Ambassador to Baghdad, re-establishing full diplomatic relations. In 2024, Spain and Iraq culminated in a bilateral military memorandum of understanding, focusing on military and security cooperation.