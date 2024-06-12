Iraqi PM discusses bilateral relations with Iranian Ambassador

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received the Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh.

According to a statement by the PM’s media office, the meeting focused on the shared relations between the two countries and the prospects for their development and enhancement in various fields, aiming to strengthen vital benefits and interests for both nations.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized the government's commitment to developing relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and other regional countries.

He highlighted the initiation of comprehensive economic and developmental projects that promote economic integration and enhance security and stability for all countries in the region, as per the statement.