Iraqi PM, Italian Ambassador discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met, on Sunday, with Italy's newly appointed ambassador to Iraq, Nicolò Fontana, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and regional developments.

The Prime Minister’s media office stated that Al-Sudani congratulated Fontana on his new role and wished him success in his diplomatic mission.

“The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation between Iraq and Italy across various sectors, as well as addressing key regional developments, including the situation in Syria and ongoing efforts to maintain ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon,” the statement added.

For his part, Ambassador Fontana reiterated Italy’s commitment to deepening ties with Iraq and renewed an official invitation for Al-Sudani to visit Italy. He also emphasized the importance of working toward a strategic agreement between the two nations, similar to Iraq’s existing agreements with France and the United Kingdom.