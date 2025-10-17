Iraqi PM: Election candidate killers will be brought to justice

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Friday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani vowed to bring the killers of Baghdad Provincial Council member and parliamentary candidate Safaa al-Mashhadani to justice.

In a condolence visit in Baghdad, al-Sudani condemned the attack as a “terrorist act” aimed at destabilizing the country ahead of its November 11 elections. "The government will identify and prosecute those responsible."

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 Parliamentary Elections — What You Need to Know

Al-Mashhadani, a member of the Siyada (Sovereignty) Alliance, was killed when a sticky bomb exploded under his car in Tarmiyah, north of the capital, injuring four others.

No group has claimed responsibility.

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and the UK both condemned the assassination.

Read more: Iraq’s Sovereignty Alliance candidate killed: What we know?