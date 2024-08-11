Iraqi PM Al-Sudani greenlights new Wasit City and entertainment project

Shafaq News/On Sunday, Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani chaired the Higher Committee for Investment's regular meeting, where investment mechanisms and agenda items were reviewed and necessary decisions were made.

Al-Sudani Media Office announced that the meeting reviewed the Wasit Governorate investment plan and approved the creation of the New Wasit Residential City.

“This city will include the distribution of serviced residential plots where private sector developers will handle the construction of infrastructure, service institutions, and management of services. These land plots will be sold at low costs to citizens, targeting specific groups as determined by the government's vision to address the housing crisis.”

According to the Office, the committee rejected the request to convert the 77-dunum plot (3/6 Um Al-Khail District) in Al-Diwaniyah Governorate into a residential complex, directing Diwaniyah Investment Authority to announce an investment opportunity for a modern entertainment project on the site.

“This project aims to create a civilized recreational area that meets the needs of citizens in the governorate, in accordance with the current investment law, as part of expanding domestic tourism activities.”

Moreover, “the committee issued several decisions aimed at expanding investment across various economic sectors, increasing private sector involvement, creating job opportunities, and supporting development in all fields,” the Office stated.