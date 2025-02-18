Iraqi MPs offered executive roles, perks in pre-election deals

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq’s political blocs have begun offering incentives to members of Parliament ahead of the country’s October 2025 elections, a political source revealed.

According to the source, these offers primarily target independent MPs with significant political influence in their provinces. Incentives include development projects, financial rewards, and promises of executive positions for candidates who fail to secure parliamentary seats.

Some lawmakers have already started attending party meetings, while others have been granted positions within party leadership structures. Politicians switching allegiances for personal gain are reshaping the political landscape, especially in central and southern Iraq.

Iraq’s parliamentary elections are set for October 2025, but efforts to amend the Election Law face internal divisions, with each bloc attempting to shape the legislation to its advantage.

In January 2025, Iraq’s three presidencies convened to discuss election preparations, focusing on logistical and technical needs for the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC). On January 13, Parliament extended the term of IHEC’s Board of Commissioners for two years following a judicial ruling approving the extension.

IHEC confirmed that elections will proceed under the current electoral law, keeping the 329-seat Parliament unchanged despite the latest census results.