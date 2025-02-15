Iraqi MPs, IPU eye cooperation on key issues

Shafaq News/ The head of Iraq’s parliamentary delegation, Shakhwan Abdullah, held talks on Saturday with Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) President Tulia Ackson on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

According to a statement from Abdullah’s media office, the discussions focused on strengthening parliamentary collaboration and ensuring the legislative body’s role in passing laws “to tackle environmental and humanitarian challenges.”

The two sides also exchanged views on regional developments, and their impact on Iraq and the broader region, as well as ways to address shared challenges.

Ways to enhance cooperation between Iraq’s parliament and the IPU on legislation addressing desertification, water shortages, and human rights protection were also a part of the talks.