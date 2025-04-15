Iraqi MP: PM’s officer disrupts parliament sessions, breaking quorum

Shafaq News/ Political factions and a senior government employee are intentionally sabotaging Iraqi Parliament's sessions to block discussions on proposed amendments to the Election Law, an MP said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, independent lawmaker Raed al-Maliki accused an employee in the Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s office of orchestrating the disruptions by repeatedly breaking quorum and halting proceedings.

The lawmaker also pointed out the absence of any mention of the Election Law in the session minutes, despite ongoing interruptions, warning that the disruptions could continue until May 12, under the pretext of preparing for the Parliamentary Union Conference.

Al-Maliki highlighted the damaging effects these delays were having on the Iraqi people’s interests, with several important laws, including the Ministry of Education amendments, still stalled.

“Linking everything to politics and elections is both unjustifiable and unacceptable,” he declared. Blaming the Parliament’s leadership and political bloc heads for the situation, Al-Maliki accused them of showing a double standard by agreeing to the disruptions before later questioning the validity of the sessions.

He described the current parliamentary leadership as “the weakest since the founding of Parliament,” expressing concerns that legislative terms might shift from serving the people’s needs to becoming networks for businessmen and traders.