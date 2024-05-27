Iraqi Interior Minister orders shakeup after bombings target US restaurants in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari ordered a swift shakeup within security forces following a string of bombings targeting American restaurants in Baghdad over the weekend.

Three separate attacks occurred within a 48-hour period, raising concerns about security vulnerabilities in the capital. No casualties were reported in the bombings, which caused damage to the targeted restaurants: Liz Jolie House on Palestine Street and two KFC franchises, one also on Palestine Street and another in the Karrada district.

Minister al-Shammari visited the blast sites on Monday alongside Baghdad Operations Commander, the Undersecretary of Police Affairs, and other high-ranking officials.

According to an official statement by the ministry, he oversaw the reopening of the restaurants and emphasized the importance of restoring public trust.

The statement said the authorities apprehended a number of suspects in connection with the attacks. "Security forces are reportedly conducting ongoing search and investigation operations based on intelligence, aiming to apprehend the remaining perpetrators."

Minister al-Shammari also ordered disciplinary actions. A brigade commander deemed negligent in his duties was dismissed from his post, detained, and placed under investigation. Additionally, troops serving in the targeted areas, including emergency response units and federal police, were suspended for a month.